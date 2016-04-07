Live Culture Hot Sauce – Fermenting peppers to make a spicy sauce

Fermenting is lovely. I enjoy making fruit wine, mead, beer, and all sorts of vegetable ferments and live culture sauces.

In the above photo, from the left:

broccoli stem pickles

thai chili sauce

cabbage saurkraut

jalapeño sauce

I take a simple approach to fermenting vegetables. Generally, they consist of the vegetable, plus spring water and a small amount of salt.

Yeah, Jalapeños

I had a few jalapeños sitting around, and some concern bubbled up from the ether that perhaps these jalapeños were not going to get eaten. What better way to preserve food than fermentation?

For this experiment, I chose to harness the awesome chopping power of my food processor.

It turns this:

Into this.

I put this into a jar and added water and a bit of salt.

After a moment, it settled. You can see that this mixture is heavy on the water. I predict that will be a good thing.

After a day, the concoction began fizzing a bit.

When I pass through the kitchen throughout the day, I give the ferments a shake, and that seems sufficient.

I strive to realize sufficiency in all things.