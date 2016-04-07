Live Culture Hot Sauce – Fermenting peppers to make a spicy sauce

Fermenting is lovely. I enjoy making fruit wine, mead, beer, and all sorts of vegetable ferments and live culture sauces.

Here are a few ferments that I have going at present

In the above photo, from the left:

  • broccoli stem pickles
  • thai chili sauce
  • cabbage saurkraut
  • jalapeño sauce

I take a simple approach to fermenting vegetables. Generally, they consist of the vegetable, plus spring water and a small amount of salt.

Yeah, Jalapeños

I had a few jalapeños sitting around, and some concern bubbled up from the ether that perhaps these jalapeños were not going to get eaten. What better way to preserve food than fermentation?

For this experiment, I chose to harness the awesome chopping power of my food processor.

It turns this:

peppers

Into this.

ground

I put this into a jar and added water and a bit of salt.ready

After a moment, it settled. You can see that this mixture is heavy on the water. I predict that will be a good thing.

watery

After a day, the concoction began fizzing a bit.

When I pass through the kitchen throughout the day, I give the ferments a shake, and that seems sufficient.

I strive to realize sufficiency in all things.

 

