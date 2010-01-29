Moleskines manufactured in China – What do you think?

DISCLAIMER: I spend a good amount of my time writing in notebooks.

I like a good notebook as much as the next guy, and I’m a fan of Moleskine design. They certainly do market their product well.

Like most things for sale in the U.S., Moleskines aren’t manufactured in the U.S. Moleskines are manufactured in China. By no means are they sold at made-in-China prices.

What sets them apart and makes them worth the price? Their design, for sure. Quality? They’re fine, but not bulletproof. Their paper? What’s so great about their paper? I hear some people talking about how they like Moleskine paper. For me, it’s par.

What do I love about them? The same thing as most people — their design. The minimalism and functionality is worth the price. And the way they’re marketed, when you buy a Moleskine you feel like you’re the real deal, as it was with Air Jordans or whatever.

While I’m not against Moleskine manufacturing their products in China, I’m not a fan of the fact that most everything in the world is manufactured in China, particularly when that doesn’t factor into the price. It’s great to buy something directly from a Chinese source — I’m not anti-China; I’m anti-exploitation, anti-outsourcing. I like a diverse, quality, straightforward and ethical manufacturing environment.

Enter Exaclair, the exclusive distributor of Clairefontaine, Rhodia, Quo Vadis, Exacompta, J. Herbin, G. Lalo, Brause, Mignon and Decopatch products in the U.S. Let me contrast Moleskine’s iPod-like appeal with this genuinely awesome company.

First off, the paper is made in France. From their website: “Clairefontaine is currently the only European manufacturer making its own papers for its own products.” What I’ve read states that the water leaving the Clairefontaine paper mill is so clean that people can fish the stream right next to it. And they get their wood in an eco-friendly and sustainable way. This makes me happy. I want you to support their company. Below are two links to some very fine notebooks:

Rhodia Webnotebooks

Quo Vadis Habana Notebooks