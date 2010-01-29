Moleskines manufactured in China – What do you think?

Latest posts by Stephen Lloyd Webber (see all)
- Writing From the Inside Out – now available as audiobook! - January 17, 2017
- Live Culture Hot Sauce – Fermenting peppers to make a spicy sauce - April 7, 2016
- The Ergonomics of Emacs (with Colemak and Ergoemacs) - March 10, 2016
DISCLAIMER: I spend a good amount of my time writing in notebooks.
I like a good notebook as much as the next guy, and I’m a fan of Moleskine design. They certainly do market their product well.
Like most things for sale in the U.S., Moleskines aren’t manufactured in the U.S. Moleskines are manufactured in China. By no means are they sold at made-in-China prices.
What sets them apart and makes them worth the price? Their design, for sure. Quality? They’re fine, but not bulletproof. Their paper? What’s so great about their paper? I hear some people talking about how they like Moleskine paper. For me, it’s par.
What do I love about them? The same thing as most people — their design. The minimalism and functionality is worth the price. And the way they’re marketed, when you buy a Moleskine you feel like you’re the real deal, as it was with Air Jordans or whatever.
While I’m not against Moleskine manufacturing their products in China, I’m not a fan of the fact that most everything in the world is manufactured in China, particularly when that doesn’t factor into the price. It’s great to buy something directly from a Chinese source — I’m not anti-China; I’m anti-exploitation, anti-outsourcing. I like a diverse, quality, straightforward and ethical manufacturing environment.
Enter Exaclair, the exclusive distributor of Clairefontaine, Rhodia, Quo Vadis, Exacompta, J. Herbin, G. Lalo, Brause, Mignon and Decopatch products in the U.S. Let me contrast Moleskine’s iPod-like appeal with this genuinely awesome company.
First off, the paper is made in France. From their website: “Clairefontaine is currently the only European manufacturer making its own papers for its own products.” What I’ve read states that the water leaving the Clairefontaine paper mill is so clean that people can fish the stream right next to it. And they get their wood in an eco-friendly and sustainable way. This makes me happy. I want you to support their company. Below are two links to some very fine notebooks:
6 thoughts on “Moleskines manufactured in China – What do you think?”
I’ve pondered this question myself a number of times. Moleskine journals cost what they do because of their extensive & exhaustive marketing. They are everywhere! That’s not necessarily a good or bad thing, it just is. I used Mole’s for a long time and have always loved their form factor. The unfortunate thing is that due to the thinness of their paper, many inks – especially fountain pen inks, do not do well on their paper. Once I started using a FP, I had to move on. I’ve examined and tested a number of products and Clairefontaine/Rhodia are among those that offer a better writing experience for many. Their cost reflects actual manufacturing as their marketing is more word of mouth than anything. Good stuff for sure.
Absolutely — great company through and through. and rare, which is fitting for word-of-mouth marketing, hence why people like you and I have such conversations and sit pondering these questions. A journal is only as valuable as what’s put in it — but a really fine journal is an inspiring thing in itself. Moleskine marketing is good because they do have a good product. And because they are durable and sleek and portable, their notebooks get people to write, which by my argument adds to their value. But a solid company is far rarer, and even more valuable.
“While I’m not against Moleskine manufacturing their products in China, I’m not a fan of the fact that most everything in the world is manufactured in China. I like a diverse, quality, and ethical manufacturing environment”.
You seem to be contradicting yourself when you hinted at the idea that products from China are produced via unethical means. It’s these kinds of blanket statements that make one wonder if people actually care for the sweatshop workers who are exploited by multinational companies or are simply indulging in a bit of bigotry.
I understand people are threatened by the fact that most of their products are imported but seriously “made in china prices”? Is it really fair to attach stigmas to an entire country just because you don’t like the idea of it being produced there?
This is a very complex argument, and really what I hope to do is see what other people think about the issue. The marketing of most products tends to exclude where they were manufactured. What do you think this implies?
I do not mean to imply a blanket statement. That a marketing environment is ethical is merely one of my requirements. How much consumers know about the manufacture of their products has a lot to do with this. Companies that do not outsource labor merely to cut costs should be applauded for embracing sustainable practices, no?
I am not sure exactly what you are arguing, though. I hope this gives a bit more clarity to my post. Thanks for your comment.
EEE! Thank you! I was looking for some information about Moleskin sourcing and production. I’m trying to be more responsible about my purchases. If you have any more tips about ethical consumerism, I would love to hear them!
One thing I’ve been really interested in lately is the free software movement, particularly what GNU is doing. Not everyone wants to switch operating systems, but I love Linux. I also recently discovered Crowdsupply, which seems really great:
https://www.crowdsupply.com/