Should I Write About My Dreams?

Last night before bed I read Decalogue for a Young Writer by Carlos Fuentes . In it, he mentions that he usually plans the next day’s writing before going to bed. He then writes first thing in the morning, following the advice of Alfonso Reyes, who quoted Goethe saying: “The writer must take the cream off the top of the day.” Fuentes goes on:

But if this is the logical part of literary creation, there is another, both mysterious and unfathomable, that I do not relate to the vagueness of inspiration, a word often used as a pretext for postponing work while waiting for Godot–something, in olden days, called The Muses.

That mysterious part of creativity is dreaming.

I can plan, the night before, the next morning’s work and go to bed peacefully though impatient to get up and renew my writing. But when I sit down the next morning, the plan outlined by my literary logic goes off on a tangent, suffers too many exceptions, and is invaded by the totally unforseen.

What has happened?

It happens that I have dreamed. And it so happens that the dreams I remember are repetitive, commonplace, and useless. I cannot but think, then, that the creative hand that is guiding my own the next morning is the hand of the dreams that I do not remember, dreams doing their invisible chore: displacing, condensing, re-elaborating, and anticipating, in the dreamwork, the literary work.

One might simply regard dreams as natural sensed phenomena, in which case the same rules apply for dream-writing as for anything else.

Nicholas Virgilio put forth the following advice for writers:

Always carry a notebook. Jot down notes on natural phenomena . . . human and non-human: experiences, things, plants, animals–anything that strikes you poetically, or simply interest you. Compose every day: Construct a word sketch, with respect to pictorial perspective; whenever possible, place the most prominent object first; always try to present a clear picture. With real and imagined experience as raw material utilize all your powers: fancy, imagination, logic, intuition, memory, etc. Experiment: use a new or borrowed technique in all possible ways, with all manner of material and experience until your own style comes into the fore. Remember, even originality is relative; you build on what has gone before you.

Masaoka Shiki said: “Use both imaginary pictures and real ones, but prefer the real ones. If you use imaginary pictures, you can get both good and bad haiku, but the good ones will be very rare.”