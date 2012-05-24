The Name of the Air – by WS Merwin

Stephen Lloyd Webber

Stephen Lloyd Webber

Stephen Lloyd Webber

Latest posts by Stephen Lloyd Webber (see all)

The Name of the Air

It could be like that then the beloved
old dog finding it harder and harder
to breathe and understanding but coming
to ask whether there is something that can
be done about it coming again to
ask and then standing there without asking
 
by W.S. Merwin

1 thought on “The Name of the Air – by WS Merwin”

  1. I had to put down my beloved dog (The Dude) on 2 January 2016. I have always been touched by W.S. Merwin and his poem that you’ve posted, “The Name of the Air” captures what we just went through together. Thank you.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *