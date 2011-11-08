Update: List of Books — Have a Look!

Latest posts by Stephen Lloyd Webber (see all)
I just recently updated my list of books. Have a look and feel free to share comments or post reviews. If you find a title that you’ve not yet gotten a copy of, follow the link and you can get a copy from Amazon.
I was in one of those strange emotional places where I was feeling unproductive, like I hadn’t been writing enough lately. The emotional state was strange because I’m actually getting a good amount of work done, and I am really in love with my current project, Language Yoga: Meditations to Deepen Your Practice.
So it’s nice to see all those titles listed. As you can tell, I’m working on several projects right now, and I guess it’s pretty easy to fall into the trap of overwhelm, trying to juggle all that stuff.
I set the new year’s resolution to write twenty books this year, and it started off really well. As I recall, I was finishing up book #6 by the end of March before Jade and I left home to travel for just over four months. I got a good amount of writing done while traveling and coordinating our retreats, but I’m sure you can imagine that I wasn’t spending all my time focused on writing.
Before we left home, I was basically working on one project at a time, and it made sense to do that. On the road, inspiration was striking from all over, and so I did what I could to keep moving forward with all the ideas that were handed to me.
And now, Jade in school and at our new home here, I have plenty of focused time to crank out new projects and finish up the works-in-progress. I’m finding it much easier to simply start fresh, though it’s still really rewarding to go back into things that need to be fleshed out, because I get to return to those imaginative landscapes.
But enough about me. How’s writing going with you?
