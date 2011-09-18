Write Just Beyond the Edge of Your Expertise

Dean paints what he sees and doesn’t try to make things up — it wouldn’t be as good. – Marty Avrett

Making things up. Storytelling is a kind of lying, but a lying that arrives at truth in the telling. The difference between the true lie and the made up is that when one tells what is before them they express their truth of the moment, which is to say a kind of relationship with the metaphors of being in the world. Making something up is a kind of reaching-against what is abundantly present.

Writing what is before you may involve memory or observation — both are imperfect in the judgment of objectivity, which is an idea that cannot be found anywhere, and so can be disregarded as a burden because it doesn’t connect with the search for truth.

Writing what is before you means to begin when the moment arrives to write what arises, and seeking to do so as freely as skill will allow.

Some believe that writing what is immediately present to you is like a kind of self-conscious observation. This may be because that’s been their experience, though even the intent to be self-conscious doesn’t need to negatively influence one’s truthtelling. Others assert that writing within the exact moment entails a kind of carelessness, and again this assumption may have something to do with their experience or how they’ve been taught. We like to justify our struggles by making them last a long time.

My advice to writers is to simply perform –as you are– just beyond the edge of your expertise, because that’s where you grow the most with your relationship to craft.