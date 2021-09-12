tl;dr — zero stays zero forever, but even a fractional amount can grow. I’m getting back into decentralized finance after years of doing other things. A lot of people got rich from the early days of Bitcoin and Ethereum.The good news: despite how high the prices have become, we are still in the early days… Continue reading TMMW 4: Never Bring your Crypto Balances to Zero
TMMW 3: Shorter Workdays and Weird Meals
Awhile back, I listened to Keith Richards autobiography (which is great, btw), and he mentioned how he generally eats one meal a day. Part of that habit came from having a performer’s schedule, where it wouldn’t exactly make sense to follow a steak dinner with giving a rock concert, but it would to eat a… Continue reading TMMW 3: Shorter Workdays and Weird Meals
TMMW 2: Clutter Clearing / Reading What Triggers You
If you have ever cleared away clutter, you know what a pick-me-up it can be. The things we own can either help us or drag us down. These days, we face the strange predicament that it is easier to accrue things than get rid of them. Clutter clearing is the practice of basically getting rid… Continue reading TMMW 2: Clutter Clearing / Reading What Triggers You
That Made My Week 1 – Artificial Intelligence and Analogy
What is “That Made My Week?” A weekly newsletter. A place for me to share the best thing I’ve come across that week. Something that means a lot to me. Maybe an idea, an article, or something inspiring someone is doing. Something that conveys a sense that “Wow, I didn’t realize that was possible!” Why?… Continue reading That Made My Week 1 – Artificial Intelligence and Analogy
Best Practices When Doing A Writing Marathon
For the past few months, I’ve been meeting with others two or three times a week to do virtual writing marathons. On average, I write just over 4000 words during each marathon. On average, I can “use” about 1/3 of this written material without having to change anything about it. I can just plug it… Continue reading Best Practices When Doing A Writing Marathon
In fact, it’s better if you have nothing to say
Writers can be difficult people, uniquely stubborn to work with. Alas, I love writers. People have accused me of being a writer for quite some time, and the truth is… I like to consider myself one, in fact. But here’s the shady truth: amidst a writer’s nest of convoluted personality quirks, many are also truly… Continue reading In fact, it’s better if you have nothing to say
Freewriting Exercise: Get Things Moving
Writing is weird. It’s not like other art forms. And every writer at some point has found it difficult or uninspiring to write. Over the years, I have tried all sorts of writing strategies, exercises and techniques. Sometimes out of frustration, and sometimes out of a desire to embrace all the weird ways that we… Continue reading Freewriting Exercise: Get Things Moving
What Part of You Is the Writer?
You’re one person, but you have many sides. Maybe you have some sense for these different sides of yourself. It’s likely that they are largely determined by what kind of action is required from you or based on a certain setting that you find yourself in. Maybe you have a corporate side that emerges at… Continue reading What Part of You Is the Writer?
Freewriting Exercise: How Do Others See You?
This exercise is an opportunity to explore a different side of yourself by experiencing yourself through the eyes of another. Much of the time, we are stuck in our own limited perspectives — we have our habitual way of seeing ourselves and that’s it. On occasion, we are open to outside opinion and able to… Continue reading Freewriting Exercise: How Do Others See You?
Freewriting Exercise: What’s Strange About You?
You are so weird! Thank God for that. Here is an opportunity to sing the praises of a quirky facet of your individuality. We are all made up of a mishmash of habits, beliefs, traits and preferences. Plus a given quantity of ineffable something. How does this unique aspect of your individuality see the world?… Continue reading Freewriting Exercise: What’s Strange About You?