Admin for Off Grid Author forum

Founder and coordinator for Writing Immersion Retreats in Italy, Bali, and Mexico

Yogi (mostly pranayama) in the Pranakriya Tantra Hatha tradition as taught by Yoganand Michael Carroll

Meditator in the Clairvision tradition

Author of Writing From the Inside Out: The Practice of Free-Form Writing.

Poems, short fiction, reviews, articles and essays have been published in many magazines and journals, most recently Sleepingfish, Mind Body Spirit and Green Mountains Review.

Currently… I am working on a speculative fiction series involving space stations, engineered proteins, gamified life, asteroid mining, and mysterious symbiotic organisms, inspired by a collaboration with David Roe.

Born in Kansas, raised in Texas and Oklahoma, lived in Colorado, studied abroad in Nova Scotia, earned my MFA degree from New Mexico State University in Las Cruces. After living in Virginia, I moved to California.

On the first day of spring 2013 I moved to a ten acre property in rural Northern California, where I live off-grid in a many-windowed earth-sheltered house. The property is in its very early stages, and there is a lot more planting and building to be done.

When I am not writing, I am generally at work with something on the property. Its agricultural focus is the cultivation of lavender and native sages, and there is a small orchard and vineyard. Permaculture and regenerative design are the guiding agricultural ideals. Building-wise, it’s Christopher Alexander meets Mike Oehler.

The property was purchased with the generous donations of friends and family and follows the model of a gift economy. It is an invitation-only retreat center for writers, artists and yoga practitioners to practice and collaborate. To inquire about the property, please sign up for the mailing list (top right) and send me an email.

Interview with Exaclair here.

Interview on Poet As Radio here

How to write a book interview here

Divine Arts interview here