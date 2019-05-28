If You Don’t Love It, Don’t Do It

Love is a big word. It’s also a four letter word.

Let’s break this down a little bit.

What do I mean when I say you should only do something if you love it?

What does it mean to love someone?

Love gets us way, way outside our comfort zone.

Love is inspiring. Sometimes love hurts. It lights us up more deeply than anything else.

There is romantic love, also the love of family, the love of a place. The love of your vision for a better future. The mystery of divine love.

So that’s something about love. What about writing?

Writing is a part of your life. Maybe just for a project you want to work on. Maybe it’s your career. Maybe it’s a hobby that you want to make profitable. Maybe you don’t know what the hell to make of writing.

How does love factor into all this?

Your love of writing – what to make of it?

Who are you amidst it?

Love offers us something in the giving. The giving is a receiving.

Are you being received by your writing?

Are you giving enough?

What part of you is touched by writing?

Is there a part of you that you would like to come to the forefront that isn’t currently showing up?

When you occupy your time and energy with things you don’t love, you lose that much space for the presence of what you truly do love.

When you offer to the world something you do not love, you put something out that takes space away from what you or someone else can deeply love.

Anything is possible.

No one is perfect.

Let this be a nudge in the direction towards greater depth and love.