When You Don’t Believe In Yourself, Try This

Feelings come and go.

Everyone gets into low emotional states from time to time. Sometimes, though, people get stuck in negative emotional states. No matter what they try, it feels ineffectual, like trying to fight their way out of a paper sack.

You’re here because you want to try something different.

When you believe you need to write something complicated, see if you can find a standpoint where you can let it be simple.

When you feel overwhelmed or bogged down, the goal is simplicity.

The mind tries to offer all sorts of reasons why things aren’t working how they should.

The mind also tries to offer suggestions for how to improve things.

Instead of trying to think your way out of it, try getting in touch with how you feel.

At any given time, we feel all sorts of feelings.

Sift your way through your different emotions. You’ll notice the loudest ones first. Acknowledge them, then feel for what else is there.

Focus on the lightest feelings, not the heavy ones. Not the obligation, the stress or anxiety around your project.

Instead, focus on the part of you that knows you can do it. The joy.

That’s the part of you that can make anything happen. Joy can move mountains.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m not suggesting that you force yourself to feel anything or suppress your feelings or that you try to convince yourself to feel one way when you actually feel how you feel.

At any given moment, we actually feel all sorts of ways. Nothing wrong with this. And it will always be that way.

If you want to get this thing done, let yourself feel however you feel and actively focus on the lightest and simplest feelings.

The joy and confidence.

It’s in there.

Take a few moments to reconnect with it if you’re not already feeling it.

You may find yourself rebutting or finding excuses:

Yeah, but I’ll never get it done in time!

I just don’t have what it takes. I’m not clever enough.

I wish I had started a year ago.

I need someone to help me (…like a writing mentor? Reach out to me)

Feel into your project. Even when riddled with doubt, it’s still possible for you connect with your hope for it, your love, the thrill of possibility.

Find the simplest feeling there and spend a few moments with that.

Once you feel grounded in that feeling, then it makes sense to take action towards your goal.

First rest in the light, simple feeling, and then take action. That action might be

writing

organizing your thoughts

reaching out to someone for help

reading

researching

doing something for inspiration

Taking action while resting on that simple light feeling, you can give yourself a real success.

Do this, and not only will you have made a bit of progress, you have also shown yourself a pathway out of a negative emotional state.

You’re not alone! We all get into those. Finding yourself in a funk is not a problem. Just do what you can to find your way out of it.

Look in the direction you want to go.

I’ll see you there.

GET MY FREE E-COURSE Join thousands of visitors who are receiving free instruction for improving their writing Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.